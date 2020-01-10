ANOTHER appeal has been made to find a missing Basildon woman.

Essex Police are re-appealing for any information which can help find 55 year-old Margaret Bantick who’s missing from Basildon.

Margaret was reported missing on Friday December 6.

A spokesman said: "She takes important medication and has missed several appointments to get that since she has been missing.

"Because of this we’re really concerned about her.

"Margaret likes to visit Costa Coffee shops and since she has been missing we have had sightings of her at one at Basildon Railway Station and at another in Pitsea.

"She’s described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, with shoulder-length red hair and when she was last seen she was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, grey tracksuit trousers, and carrying a light-coloured jacket."

Last week, Robert Chapman, 76, Margaret’s uncle, said she was due to meet her brother on December 6 but she vanished after getting on a train.

He said the family is "extremely worried" and just want her to come home.

Call police on 101 with information.