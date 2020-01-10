A MAN made off from police but left his stash of cannabis behind.

The man had fled from officers on Hereford Way, Basildon, before the town centre team discovered a quantity of herbal cannabis had been discarded in a garden.

The cannabis has since been sent for forensic testing and the suspect's car has been seized.

An evening of action from police also saw two other men arrested across the borough.

One man, a prolific burglar, was arrested on suspicion of an attempted burglary at a retail premises in Wickford.

He was also arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

Another was arrested on suspicion of ABH, after officers responded to an emergency domestic incident.

Both suspects remain in custody for questioning.