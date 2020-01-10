REVELLERS marked the end of a long era as one of south Essex’s most known nightclubs shuts its doors.

Blizz Trading, the company behind Talk Nightclub in Lucy Road, Southend held the club’s last business day with a New Year party.

A club spokesman said: “From 1972 to 2020, thank you for the memories. We love you all.”

Partygoers said it was a great way to see out the ever-popular seafront venue.

Billy Everstead, 21, from Southend said: “It was such a good night, and everyone was in great spirits.

“I’ve enjoyed many good nights at the club and am so sad to see it close down.

“I think it’s a huge loss to the town and seafront and has such a huge legacy here.”

Clara Tilley, 31, of Benfleet said: “I found the night a little emotional to be honest.

“But it was still a great time – Talk went out in style.

“We all smashed it on the final curtain for Talk.

“Long live all the wonderful memories that we’ve made there.

The venue has gone through several different identities during its tenure, and has been open on the seafront since 1973.

It has four different areas and 11 VIP booths, and hosted high profile singers including Jason Derulo, and Ghanaian music duo Reggie and Bollie from The X Factor.