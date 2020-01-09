A HIGH percentage of Southend United stewards are threatening to go on strike if they are not paid before Saturday’s clash with Tranmere Rovers at Roots Hall.

In a statement given to Echosport, the stewards insist they have not paid for December.

And they believe the game could even be in doubt if they refuse to work.

“As stewards we are annoyed that we all haven't been paid, 10 days after we were supposed to be,” said the statement.

“We were told it was going to be Monday but it was not and we’re still waiting.

“We are wanting to know where our money is.

“If the money is not paid in by tomorrow then stewards won’t work Saturday's game which will probably result in Saturday's game being called off.”

Echosport also understands that members of Blues’ first team squad have still not been paid for December along with the club’s staff.

Shrimpers chairman Ron Martin has been contacted for comment.