A MAN was seen wandering the streets covered in blood, after being attack.

The victim approached motorists and drivers pleading for help after the incident.

He was spotted in Keswick Road, Benfleet.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 10.15pm on Monday 6 January with concerns for a man’s welfare in Keswick Road, Benfleet.

"We received information that a man had approached a vehicle and told the driver he had been assaulted. The driver reported the man appeared to be injured but walked off.

"We searched the area for the man after receiving a description without success.

"We received no further reports and we would ask anyone with information to call us on 101 or by visiting www.essex.police.uk.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."