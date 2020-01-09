POLICE arrested 15 people for drug offences in July last year.

This comes after two people are due in court at the end of January, as a result of Operation Raptor, a drug operation in Chelmsford.

A spokesman from Essex Police, said: "Two people are due in court for drugs offences following an operation in Chelmsford.

"David Winch, 33, and Karen Corry, 39, both of Kings Road, Chelmsford, are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 29 January.

"They have been summonsed for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

"It follows arrests made in Orchard Street on 2 July 2019 by officers from Op Raptor during an operation that tackled suspicious vehicles in Chelmsford.

"We arrested over 15 people for drugs offences during the same month."