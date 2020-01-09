RESIDENTS were left horrified after a gang of men tried to kick down their front door.

Police are investigating the crime in Rettendon in the early hours of Tuesday.

The occupants of a flat in Meadow Road reported six men, believed to be wearing hoodies, were kicking on the door and acting in a threatening manner at about 12.50am.

They were then seen running off along Meadow Road and may have left in a van.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We’ve been speaking to people who live in the area and examining camera footage, and would like to thank residents who have helped us so far.

"We are still keen to speak to anyone who was in Meadow Road and saw six men in hooded tops who were acting suspiciously in the early hours of this morning."

Contact Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting incident 30 of Tuesday January 7 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.