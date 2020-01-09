A FAMILY who lost their beloved wife and mother are helping to save lives in her honour.

Carli Lansley died in her sleep, aged 36, from Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

Husband Karl, 48, and children Jessica, 12 and Ethan, eight, set up a foundation in her name and undiagnosed heard conditions are already being detected.

Karl told the Echo: “It has gone way beyond anything we’d hoped.

“So far we have run two ECG screening days and now have six more planned for this year.

“I know that if Carli had had an ECG she would still be here.

“We want to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

“Out of the 100 young people we screened at one of the screening events, eight people were referred and four of them had heart conditions.

“One of them was a sporty and active 14-year-old and the other, a 23-year-old gym nut.

“It can happen to anybody - it doesn’t matter how fit and healthy you think you are.”

Karl hopes to continue holding ECG screenings and has also started donating life-saving defibrillators to organisations who do not have one, with the help of charity SADS UK. He recently donated one to Eastwood Academy, which his daughter Jessica currently attends.

The staff at the school will also receive training on the day of installation next week.

He added: “The children are very much involved in the fundraising.

“They see the good we are doing and that there is something positive to come out of losing Carli.

“There is so much negativity in the world these days - through the charity we have got to meet some amazing people.

“It’s been a huge focus for them - they handled the loss of their mum a lot better than I did in the early stages.”

Carli died in June 2017 and the Carli Lansley Foundation was set up the following year to fund free ECG screenings for 100 young people between the ages of ten and 14.