A MUM-of-two is worried for her children’s safety since she was moved into a property with a leaking ceiling – two years ago.

Hollie Power, 26, from Southend, says she feels totally let down by housing association, Moat, after housing officers promised her a move but then later changed their minds and told her she was not a priority.

She claims when she moved in with her children, now aged four and two, she was told the leaks would be fixed but now there is less ceiling and more leaks, including in the bedroom, kitchen and living room.

Hollie, said: “This has been going on since 2017 when I moved in.

“I have two children. I can’t just have water all over the place constantly.

“I’ve had to put down buckets and towels.

“I totally understand if there are people in higher priority than me, that’s fine, but don’t promise me something and then go back on it.

“I keep getting fobbed off by them. It’s clearly unsafe to stay here as they told me to get out over Christmas for my own safety.

“This was because it had rained so much, making the leaks worse.

“They offered me temporary accommodation but luckily I had somewhere to go over Christmas.

“But now I am back here.”

Hollie claims that the ceiling was patchy when she first moved in two years ago, and was told by housing officers that it would be okay.

But each time it rained, water poured through the ceiling in most of the rooms of the two-bedroomed flat, until eventually part of it fell through.

Initially, Moat’s contractors came out and plastered over the hole in the ceiling and told her the cause of the leak had been fixed, advising her that it would be fine for her to decorate.

However, the leak continued, spoiling any decoration.

Hollie, added: “I spent a lot of money to decorate for it to all go to waste over the leaky ceiling again. Then someone else came out with some surveyors who were so rude to me and made me feel stupid.

“They kept cutting me off from talking when I was trying to explain that I had been told it had been fixed.

“They kept saying ‘no it has not been fixed, I’m telling you right now it’s not fixed’.

“To top it off, I overheard them on their last visit trying to shift the blame.

“I heard them say it was a ‘seriously big job’ and would ‘cost too much money to fix’.”

“I now have three massive squares in the ceiling in each room that they’ve cut out.”

A spokesperson from Moat said: “We are sorry to hear of the problem in our resident’s home.

“We are in regular contact with her and are actively working with the developer to ensure that the repairs are given utmost priority.”