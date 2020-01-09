A GIRL Guide group will celebrate its 90th anniversary this month.

Since January 3, 1930, the 2nd Laindon Guides have helped to transform their members into fantastic young women, having seen girls come, grow and go.

Sabrina Wood, assistant leader, has herself grown with the group for more than eight years, moving from being a Guide herself to the role of a Ranger.

She landed her current role five years ago.

The 38-year-old, from Laindon, said: “It’s something I really enjoy and always have. As a Girl Guide when I was about ten, there was nothing better than going camping with your friends, and now being leader I get to give the girls all those opportunities which I used to enjoy, and still do.

“We try and give them every chance possible to do things that they may not otherwise have been able to, like day trips out to places like London.

“My mum was also a Brownie leader, so I think it’s just always been in our family and has always held a special place in my heart.

“People have came to us and grown here, before either going or staying.”

She added: “Girl guiding was a lot different all those years ago. Before, the girls would have helped out a lot in the war, and now we don’t have those worries and have moved forward to advanced technology such as vlogging.

“We particularly like to pay respect to girl guiding from the olden days - the girls have done World War Two-related activities such as making food with rationed ingredients and cooking cakes with no eggs. They’ve also had their own small allotments to grow food on. But now we also do a whole range of things such as our festival-themed camp last year.”

A party will be held on February 1 for the group at the Manor Mission Church, based in Manor Road, Basildon, following the anniversary.

Sabrina added: “Having the party in the hall is fitting because that’s where the Guides have each session, but also because the hall is nearly as old as the group, running since 1926.

“We’ll have memorabilia such as pictures and old uniforms, and we are also inviting anyone who has been part of the group to come along.

“It’s really in celebration of everything girl guiding is. It’s so important that the girls have the chance to express themselves, have fun and focus on what’s important.”

“It’s been hard work, but it’s all been worth it. It was only last year we only had ten Guides, now we have a huge group of 24 and a waiting list.”