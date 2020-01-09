THE next phase of a £31million business park has been launched with Westcliff Rugby Club finally moving into its new home.

The club has relocated to brand new purpose-built facilities adjacent to the new Airport Business Park.

It now has a new state of the art building, with four senior rugby pitches and a further six junior pitches and training areas.

Developer Henry Boot Developments and Southend Council are behind the 52-acre, Airport Business Park Southend.

It is backed with £23m funding from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership and £8m from the council in a bid to boost economic growth in the Southend and Rochford area.

Infrastructure is nearing completion along with the installation of utilities and a road around the business park. The next phase of the park is the Launchpad - a building dedicated to innovative start-ups and small businesses.

It has received planning permission from Rochford District Council and an operator for the building is now being sought.

Sustainable cities funding of £180,000 has also been secured to improve the building’s environmental credentials.

Henry Boot Developments is in discussion with a number of interested businesses following the imminent completion of the first commercial building, which will be occupied by IPECO Holdings.

Kevin Robinson, cabinet member for business, culture and tourism, said: “This is an exciting new chapter for the newly promoted club and local rugby fans, and it is also an exciting next step in the development of the Airport Business Park Southend. The site is vital to drive opportunity, prosperity and economic growth of both Southend-on-Sea and the wider region.

“It will create more local employment, and provide opportunities for entrepreneurs, local business to expand and new ones to invest.”

Pete Jones, chairman of Westcliff Rugby Club, whose first XV were have been promoted to National League 2 South, said: “2019 was a great year for Westcliff RFC, topped off with the move to our new ground.

“The team involved in making it happen have done a fantastic job, and we’re looking forward to a successful future in our new home.”