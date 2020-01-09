A MAN slammed a door into a paramedic during an argument over whether a patient was ill enough to go to A&E, a court heard.

Steven Snowden is standing trial for assaulting an emergency worker at a flat on Canvey.

The 42-year-old is alleged to have become angry when the paramedics responding to his 999 call decided the patient did not require a trip to A&E.

Paramedics Matthew Hood and Louise Oliver arrived at the flat shortly after 10pm on January 18 last year in response to a life-threatening call.

They treated a man inside the flat and while doing so detected a smell of cannabis in the premises.

They were able to get the man stable and Mr Hood said he was not seriously ill enough to be taken to hospital.

Giving evidence at Basildon Crown Court yesterday, Mr Hood told a jury he had gone outside the flat to have a conversation with Snowden, who called 999, about the situation.

He said following his decision Snowden became angry and aggressive, adding: “I told him I could not forcibly remove him from the premises.

“His level and demeanour was escalating so I de-escalated by walking away from the situation.

“It was the way he was saying it and the demeanour that was coming across.

“He said: ‘Your attitude stinks’.

“When I went to close the door of the flat to de-escalate, he pushed on the door which went into my right leg.”

Mr Hood said he then fought to keep Snowden off him by pushing him away. He then pressed his emergency button and police officers were called to the address shortly afterwards.

Body cam footage of the officers getting the account was played at court.

Mr Hood was repeatedly questioned by Peter Clark, representing Snowden, on whether the assault actually happened.

He stated Mr Hood had not detailed the door hitting his leg in his previous statement.

He told him: “It didn’t happen, did it?

“I’m going to suggest you pushed in anger because you believed it was a malicious 999 call, and now you’re trying to justify yourself.”

Mr Hood responded: “I would disagree with that. It did happen.” Snowden, of Gafzelle Drive, Canvey, denies one count of assault of an emergency worker. The trial continues.