A TEENAGE boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape in south Essex.

The Basildon Policing Team made the arrest in the borough on Tuesday on behalf of the Metropolitan Police in London.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "A teenage male was arrested in Essex on January 7 on suspicion of rape and making and distributing indecent images of a child.

"He has been released pending further enquiries in the investigation.

"This follows a report made to police involving a teenage girl.

"Enquiries continue."