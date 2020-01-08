A TESCO store assistant will be silent for his next 13 weeks of shifts to raise cash for charity.

Lee Clark will be taking on the task for the 12th year in a row, having already raised £119,000 for a variety of charities from his dedicated fundraising efforts.

Family - Lee, Isabelle and Emily during a sleepout

Each year, Lee has upped the challenge by days and weeks in aid of Tesco’s chosen charities, which this year are Cancer Research UK, The British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

From Monday until April 13, Lee will remain silent for every one of his nine-hour shifts, stopping him from speaking for 585 hours.

The 38-year-old from Shoebury, who works at Tesco Express, in Southchurch Road, Southend, said: “I’ll be wearing a plaque around my neck explaining what I’m doing so people don’t think I’m being rude, and have a list of questions by the till which I point to, like “do you have a clubcard?”

“There have been times when I’ve had to chase after people when they’ve left the till without leaving time for their contactless payment to go through, but I couldn’t call out to them to let them know.

“It’s always such a challenge for me, I’m quite a chatty person and I love to play pranks on my colleagues, so the fact I can’t speak is near enough torture. I even have a countdown which I mark off each day so that I know how long I have left.”

Team - Lee with his daughters Isabelle and Emily

Lee has branded his fundraising habits as an addiction, having already signed up to a number of events this year.

He added: “I fell into fundraising all those years ago, and it’s something I’ve held onto ever since. I even have a scrapbook of all the fundraisers I’ve done in the past.

“There’s something about helping people which gives you such an amazing feeling, it really is my passion, it’s like a drug.

“I’ve applied to take on Brighton Marathon again this year and we’ll be holding our annual football match for Fair Havens. I’ve also signed up for the three peaks challenge.”

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who continues to support me. I couldn’t do it without you.”

A collection bucket will be placed near the tills at Tesco from Monday.