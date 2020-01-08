A RENEWED appeal has been made for three men wanted for questioning regarding serious violence used during burglaries.

Crimestoppers has already asked the public to report on the whereabouts of Daniel Casey, 27, Michael Casey, 19, and Wayne Harty, 18.

A reward of up to £3,000 each already exists for information regarding Daniel Casey and Michael Casey. As Wayne Harty has now turned 18-years-old, the charity is adding a further £3,000 for information Crimestoppers exclusively receives which leads to his arrest.

They are believed to have been involved in numerous burglaries and aggravated burglaries, which include targeting older people and the most vulnerable in Wales.

All three have links to Essex.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.