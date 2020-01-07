EVERYONE is invited to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life this year.

The 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids Essex events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer are no longer restricted to just female participants.

Anyone who signs up to the Race for Life in January can claim a 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJAN30.

Megan Bailey, Cancer Research UK’s event manager for Essex, said: “This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life.

"It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

Go to raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org.