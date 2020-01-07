FIREFIGHTERS were rushed to hospital after attending an acid leak.

15 firefighters were taken to different hospitals across South Essex overnight as a precautionary measure.

Following assessment at those hospitals, they were released shortly afterwards.

Rick Hylton, deputy chief fire officer, stated that fire crews remain at the scene in West Thurrock. He said: "This has been a complicated incident and we're taking a multi-agency approach with Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service, Public Health England, Thurrock Council and the Environment Agency to manage the incident. Thank you to all who have been involved.

"Although we cannot say exactly when this incident will be resolved, we are looking at hours rather than days. Our priority is to ensure the safety of everyone on scene dealing with the incident, as well as everyone surrounding area.

"The hard work and dedication of our staff and team work across agencies has meant that as things currently stand we have the incident contained and a plan in place to successfully and safely resolve the incident.

"Our crews are continuing to work hard to support the industrial site management and the Environmental Agency.

"Please continue to follow Public Health England's advice of keeping doors and windows closed if you live nearby and turning your vehicle's air conditioning off. If you have existing respiratory problems, keep medication with you and if you feel unwell call 111."