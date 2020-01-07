A WOMAN who said she was worried she was going to die if she didn’t lose weight has lost more than six-and-a-half stone.

Sarah Harrison, from Westcliff, joined Slimming World which she praises for helping how to shift extra weight.

Sarah suffers from a rare blood condition.

In her early twenties, Sarah had a blood clot which caused her to have a stroke.

This was due to her being overweight.

Despite the worrying turn of events, this still wasn’t enough to encourage Sarah to lose weight.

She had tried several times to lose weight through of other weight loss methods but had always been unsuccessful.

It wasn’t until someone she knew who was healthy died of a blood clot, that she realised she needed to lose weight.

Sarah, said: ““I truly believe that I could have died from another blood clot or stroke if I didn’t lost weight.

“I can’t believe that I can now fit into size ten to 12 clothes.

“This is something I used to dream of.

“Slimming World really has changed my life.

Sarah who was a size 26, joined Slimming World after hearing about it at work.

She decided to go along to one of her local Slimming World groups in a bid to shed the pounds.

She, added: “I thought it would be another diet that wouldn’t work but I was so surprised with the amount of food I could eat.

“The weekly group support has taught me how to cook.

“I used to live off takeaways, fish and chips and now I cook all the time.

“Our family favourite is shepherd’s pie and the whole family enjoys it.”

Sarah has lost over six-and-a-half stone thanks to Slimming World and has achieved her target weight.

Sarah, said: “I have always struggled with my weight through my life.

“ I remember one time being called ‘fat’ by a group of girls in the ladies’ toilet on a night out.

“I was so embarrassed and ashamed.

“I hid in the cubicle until they left.”

Chantelle, who runs the group, said: “I’m so proud of Sarah.

“She really has saved her life.

“She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Southend to change their lives in the same way.”

