THE fire service are unsure when the acid leak at an industrial site 'will be resolved'.

The service issued an update, stating that crews are still at the scene, and have supplied a large amount of water to attempt to dilute the chemical substance which looms over West Thurrock.

James Palmer, area manager at the Essex Fire and Rescue Service, who is currently at the scene, said: "We are continuing to monitor the progress.

"Thank you again to all local residents for your support and patience while we continue to manage this incident.

"At this moment, we cannot say when this incident will be resolved or when the roads will be reopened.

"Our priority is to ensure that we manage this incident in the safest possible way.”