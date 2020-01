A major road has been closed following a crash by a roundabout.

Burnham Road (A132) from the roundabout towards South Woodham Ferrers has been closed following a crash that took place on a roundabout near the Rettendon Turnpike.

Police have now reopened the A132 over the A130.

Traffic from Burnham Road heading towards South Woodham Ferrers is being diverted onto Woodham Road.

There is slow moving traffic on all surrounding roads.

Police will be issuing a statement shortly.