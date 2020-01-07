THE fire service has urged residents to take precautions following a chemical leak, which has been confirmed as hydrochloric acid.

Residents have been told to stay indoors and to keep doors and windows closed, as the incident continues to unfold into today.

This comes after a 100m exclusion zone was put in place after the chemical incident at an industrial site in West Thurrock last night.

The fumes were caused by a tank that failed.

Hydrochloric acid is corrosive, and can attack the skin, as well as damaging the eyes and internal organs.

Neil Fenwick, area manager at Essix Fire and Rescue, said: "Before starting your journey, please check for further advice and allow additional time for road closures that are likely to still be in place.

“Thank you to local residents for their patience and support while emergency services continue to manage this incident.”

Please keep doors and windows closed if you live nearby.

"If you’re in a car or lorry in the area, keep your air conditioning turned off. If you have existing respiratory problems, keep medication with you and if you feel unwell call 111.

"Six crews took over the incident at 8.30pm from the crews who initially attended.

"Emergency services are working hard to make the site safe again as soon as possible."