FIREFIGHTERS are at the scene of a chemical incident in West Thurrock.

Emergency services were called to Stoneness Road at about 4.20pm this afternoon after reports of a cloud of fumes coming from an industrial cylinder.

Six firecrews including teams from from Grays, Orsett, Basildon, Rayleigh Weir and one Hazmat specialist crew are on scene.

An Essex Fire Service spokesman said: “Emergency services are working together at the scene.

“Firefighters are using a hazardous materials unit as part of work to establish the chemicals involved.

“A 100 metre exclusion zone has been set up, as is standard for incidents of this type.

“If you live in the area, please keep your doors and windows closed and stay inside.

“Several roads are also closed nearby while emergency services manage the incident."

The spokesman added: "Control operators received reports of a cloud of fumes this afternoon following a reaction involving an industrial cylinder.

"Please avoid the area."