ROCHFORD Council urgently removed more than 60 bags of rubbish which had been dumped at the side of a road.

The rubbish, which totalled approximately 65 black bin bags, along with a flat screen TV, were dumped on Creeksea Ferry Road on Sunday.

A spokesman for Rochford District Council stated that the council were informed on Monday, with the dump removed in a matter of hours from when the first report was made.

A resident, who first discovered the flytip on Sunday afternoon, on the road that leads to the Essex Marina, took to social media to express her anger.

She said that she was horrified to discover the mess as she was cycling towards the marina.

She called the flytip a ‘disgrace and a blot on our beautiful landscape.’

Several other residents were outraged at her find, and commented that they couldn’t believe how lazy some people could be.

Others stated that a common place for flytippers to use is a deep ditch in Wallasea.

Arthur Williams, a ward councillor for Roche South, issued some advice to residents. He said: “There’s been quite a few now. I’ve reported several incidents like this in the same area in recent weeks.

“If it’s your rubbish, it’s your responsibility.

“If you’re using an agency to take your rubbish away, please check that they are fully licensed to do so. It’s a worry that this is still happening.

“We’re taking precautions. We’ve got covert cameras in operation. Hopefully these help catch those responsible.”

The spokesman for the council, said: “We received a report about fly tipping in this area on the morning of Monday 6 January, and arranged for the debris to be cleared the same day.

“The council takes a zero tolerance approach to fly tipping, which is a serious criminal offence, and will fine offenders wherever possible.

“It is important to remember that householders and businesses have a duty to ensure that their waste is disposed of legally. If you use a trader to remove your waste you should ask to see their waste carrier permit.”