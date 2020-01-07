DETECTIVES are hunting an armed knifeman who returned to a pharmacy 24 hours after trying to rob a shopkeeper.

The stunned victim told the Echo the hooded man has been to the shop at least three times including when he pulled a knife and demanded money.

The owner of the pharmacy, in West Street, Rochford said the man first entered the shop on New Year’s Eve, and asked a member of staff whether he could charge is phone.

He said: “We refused and he walked back out again.

“He then came back on Saturday evening. He demanded money.

“I was alone in the shop.

“I just said ‘are you joking?'

“He then took the knife out and I saw it for the first time.

“Once I said I was calling the police he ran out pretty quickly.

“The police didn’t manage to catch him.

“He ran off very quickly.

“One customer had just left before he arrived.

“They met on the doorstep.

“He’s not after drugs, just money by the looks of it.”

Customers and families from the neighbourhood have raised concerns about their safety knowing an armed man is out there and keeps returning, including for a third time on Sunday.

The victim added: “I saw him again nearby the shop on Sunday.

“I instantly knew it was him.

“I recognised his face.

“It was definitely him.

“I followed him for a while to see where he went.

“I wanted to see where he was going.

“He ended up getting on a train at Rochford train station going towards London.

“He has worn similar clothes every time.

“He comes in wearing a grey tracksuit, a black hoodie, which covers some of his face, and a black, shiny coat.

“He also wore off-white trainers every time.

“The first time I didn’t take him to seriously.

“We want him to come back so the police can catch him.”

A spokesman from Essex Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “We were called to reports of a man trying to enter a shop in West Street, Rochford shortly before 9pm on Saturday, January 4.

“If you have any information please call us on 101 quoting incident 1056 of January 4 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.” Residents are advised not to approach him.