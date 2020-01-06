TWO people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed their flat.

Firefighters were called to a flat fire in Stanely Rise, Chelmsford on Sunday evening, after the residents heard their smoke alarms going off.

On arrival, crews reported that the flat was 50 per cent alight and full of smoke.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire by 8:27pm.

The fire started after a wall mounted radiator fell from the wall and set fire to a bed.

The occupants closed the bedroom door before calling the fire service which contained the fire to the bedroom but due to the amount of smoke damage in the property, the house was uninhabitable.

Two cats died during this incident.