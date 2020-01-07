HEARTBROKEN volunteers have slammed burglars who stole £15,000 worth of equipment from a youth football club.

Billericay Town Colts FC was raided overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

The site in Dunton Road, Dunton saw crucial grounds equipment stolen and large containers smashed putting future games in doubt.

Club manager Marc Trott, 36, said stealing from a children’s club is disgusting.

He said: ““We have about 200 children in 35 teams and for people to take from a children’s football club is just heartbreaking.

“They broke through the gates and into two containers.

“The stole a lawnmower worth £12,000 and a generator worth £1,500 which we used for our burger van as well as a strimmer.

“They also did quite a bit of damage to the containers that they broke into.

“We had to work hard to buy equipment like this and it’s a kick in the teeth to have someone come and take it.

“I think we are looking at about £15,000 in total with the items stolen and the damage to the containers.

“We have recently taken over the grounds maintenance and we’re all doing it on a voluntary basis.

“The incident has reminded us about all the effort and time we’ve been putting into the club to build it up.

“The maintenance equipment being taken will have a massive impact on the pitch and could mean lots of kids may not be able to play.

“We take children of all abilities and strengths so we offer a lot of opportunities.”

He said it will see the club bosses spent hard earned money on replacement of equipment and also fixing the containers.

Mr Trott said he fears fees may have to rise as he’s unsure if his insurance will cover the cost.

Essex Police has launched an investigation. Anyone with information call101 quoting crime reference 42/2489/20.