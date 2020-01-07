A PROLIFIC robber raided a newsagents twice within three hours.

Detectives believe the same man may be responsible with shoppers claiming on one occasion a customer was also attacked.

The first two incidents took place on Saturday, December 23 and the third on Monday, December 29.

The shop was forced to close on each occasion for an investigation to be carried out.

A shopper said: “A customer was punched as they tried to step in to help.

“I don’t know how much they got that time.

“I’ve spoken to staff there and there needs more to be done to stop them coming back.

“They’ve put another camera in but that doesn’t catch anybody.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating following several reports of robberies and attempted robberies at Martin’s newsagents in Felmores End, Basildon.

“Two offences, which we believe were committed by the same man, took place on Monday, December 23

“On the first occasion, at 2.30pm, a man entered the store and stole between £25 and £30 from the till.

“The same man then entered the store at 5.12pm and took more money from the till.

“A third offence, which was an attempted theft and we are not treating as linked, occurred just before 1pm on Sunday, December 29. Nothing was stolen.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Basildon’s Local Policing Team on 101. Please quote the crime reference number 42/201771/19 for the first instance, 42/203943/19 for the second and reference 42/204305/19 for 29 December.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Councillor Patricia Reid, ward councillor for Pitsea North West, claimed more police are needed.

She told the Echo: “Nobody wants to have to deal with situations like these, especially as the shop had to close for a period of time.

“We still need more of a police presence. We’ve had an increase in police officers out on the streets, but we still need more.

“I sometimes go on walkabouts of my ward, and officers have joined me recently. Having them with me makes such a difference. People always come up to us and say it’s great to see them out and about. Having a person out in uniform on the streets acts as a real deterrent.”