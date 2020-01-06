A FAMILY-run bathroom store and DIY centre is closing its doors after building up 35 years of trade.

Billericay Homecare, owned by Pauline Watts, will close at the end of the month.

The shop, in Billericay High Street, is also run by Pauline’s sons Greg and Steven, and Steven’s wife, Hayley, and is now selling off all the remaining stock.

Gregg said: “There’s mixed emotions there about closing. It’s sad as we’ve been doing it for so long.

“But since my dad passed away three years ago, we have had a lot of discussions about it over the last few months and felt it was time to make that decision.

“Mainly it is so mum can have a break as it’s been full on for many years.

“It will be nice for her to retire.”

Steven left the business three years ago and has since been working as a painter and decorator.

Greg is planning to join him in that business to help out and see where it takes him.

He added: “I’ll be helping out my brother and will see where that sort of leads and go from there.

“It’s been quite quick and all a bit fresh at the moment so I haven’t really made plans.

“People have been popping in to say goodbye and lots of the regulars are upset to see us all packing up.

“It is a shame.

“We are here until January 31 but we will probably still be here sorting things out.”

Loyal customers took to social media to wish the family well

Fleur Fitch, posted on Facebook: “Oh no, we love this shop! Sad news indeed!

“Thanks for being so helpful with advice on DIY tasks.

“Happy retirement Pauline and good luck to your sons too.”

Carol Thorogood added: “So sorry, we have always come to you first before trying elsewhere.

“You will be greatly missed.”

As well as initially selling and installing bathrooms, the shop a offered a DIY service after expanding 15 years ago.

at a discount, including, garden and DIY tools and hardware up until the final closing date.