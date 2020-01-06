DOZENS of patients may be at risk because those providing care are not doing it properly, according to inspectors.

Proper checks are not being carried out on medicine or the people employed, according to a Care Quality Commission report into Redspot Care Ltd.

The firm, from its base on Fairfax Drive, Westcliff, provides care in the home to 34 people across Southend but has been deemed inadequate for safety, response and leadership and requires improvement to be effective and caring.

Bosses claim they are taking steps and Southend Council is working with the provider.

The report states: “Information relating to people’s individual risks were not always recorded.

“Suitable arrangements were not in place to ensure the proper and safe use of medicines.”

Patients said the staff themselves were caring but the report suggests they are being let down.

Checks on whether staff are appropriate for the role are not taking place.

The inspection took place because previously the home was told it required improvement previously but when inspectors returned they found services had got worse.

Joanne Sheppard, registered manager at Redspot Homecare, said: “We are well aware of the findings and are working closely with Southend Council and CQC to correct this. We’ve had difficulties like any other business.

“We are already working hard to put this right and will be inviting the CQC back sooner rather than later for another inspection so they can see our improvements. We’re hoping to get this turned around as quickly as possible.”

Southend councillor Trevor Harp, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “We are aware of the report. We are following our standard procedures and we are working closely with the provider to support them, make sure that the necessary improvements are made and that those currently receiving care are appropriately safeguarded.”