TWO boys were robbed by a group of teenagers with armed with a knife.

Police say they are investigating after the boys were approached by a group in Rectory Road, Benfleet, shortly before 5.15pm on Saturday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "One of the group showed the victims what has been described as a handle of a knife hidden in his trousers before they stole their mobile phones.

"One of the teenagers has been described as black, aged 14 or 15, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build and wearing dark clothing.

"A second teenager is described as white, around the same height with light brown hair and wearing dark clothing.

"The third teenager has been described as black, around 14 or 15 years-old, about 5ft 8ins tall, slim, and also wearing dark clothing."

The group made off towards London Road.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the area at the time should contact Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 805 of 4 January or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111