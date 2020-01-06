A food centre shut suddendly due to a lack of popularity, it has been revealed.

The Hall at Lakeside Shopping Centre closed over the festive period leaving shoppers puzzled.

Fresh - customers enjoying the bar area

Food - one of the new outlets

Now bosses representing the food venders say there was not enough demand.

A spokesman for The Hall said: "It is with deep regret that we announce the closure of The Hall’s first and only outlet - The Hall, intu Lakeside.

"We were very excited about the promise of the expansion plans of intu Lakeside but due to a variety of reasons, including delays to the opening of other key tenants, we never saw the levels of footfall required to sustain a business of our nature."