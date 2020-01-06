HOMES are being crammed into Rayleigh with no spaces left for cars, it has been claimed.

Independent councillor Mike Wilkinson claims families are being let down by developers and Rochford Council with not enough parking being allocated for new developments.

The Rochford councillor said: “Developers are targeting old bungalows that are no longer lived in.

“They are turning them into flats, rather than houses.

“This then makes it harder to facilitate car parking spaces for each person in the flats.

“They’re trying to squeeze as much profit as possible.

“There’s never enough parking anywhere.

“Stop trying to build flats, and build houses.”

Mr Wilkinson explained his views on the recent petition by the Rayleigh Residents’ Association, a group he is a member of.

The petition, which includes more than 1,500 signatures and will be presented to a full council meeting in due course, calls for a halt to more developments in Rayleigh, until there is an improvement in the town’s infrastructure.

It reads: “We request all future housing developments be put on hold until there is sufficient investment made in the infrastructure of the district to allow it to correspond with the increase in population.

“There has to be a cap on new development.

“Residents demand a public meeting with Rochford District Council where they can put forward their questions regarding lack of infrastructure investment.”

The councillor agreed wholeheartedly with the petition.

He added: “There’s been an overdevelopment of the town.

“I’ve recently campaigned for a planned development to be overturned because of the implications it would have.

“Fortunately the review committee agreed with me and the agreed plans were reversed.

“The design was too much of an imposing structure.

“They’re still trying to prioritise flats over houses at the moment and the planning department are allowing it to happen.

“There should be only exceptional circumstances where parking rules are changed.

“That is now becoming the norm.”

A spokesman from Rochord Council, said: " A developer is required to provide adequate on-site parking to serve any development proposed.

"In the determination of a planning application the adequacy of proposed parking provision will be assessed in accordance with local policy (DM30 of the Development Management Plan) which sets out specific requirements for different types of development."