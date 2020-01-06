A DEDICATED healthcare assistant is unable to work because her own employers have delayed her surgery.

Jill Freeman, who has worked at Southend Hospital for ten years, wants to return to work but is currently struggling to swallow.

In July she was diagnosed with Achalasia, a narrowing of the oesophagus.

Six months later, her condition is rapidly worsening, resulting in her choking on food, rapidly losing weight and being unable to swallow.

Despite three urgent referrals from doctors, Jill still hasn’t been seen.

The 45-year-old from Rochford, said: “It’s gotten so bad now, to the point where food gets stuck in my throat, I choke, I find it difficult to even take in fluids, and I have to sleep sitting up so I don’t choke on my own vomit.

“It’s a progressive disease, so soon it will get to the point where I won’t be able to swallow at all.

“I just feel utterly let down by the NHS, and I’m seeing things from a whole other perspective as a patient. I completely understand why they get frustrated when they’re left in the dark.

“Every time I ring the department they tell me someone will ring me back and they never do.

Jill has even wrote to James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East, in the hope that action will be taken.

She continued: “It really is impacting me every day, I get severe chest pains, chronic indigestion, and have lost over two stone in the time this has been going on.

“I have also been on sick leave since October, as I just can’t handle the 12 hour shifts having had no food or sleep.

“I need to get back to working at the hospital myself, I would have thought they’d want me back as soon as possible.

Denise Townsend, director of Nursing at Southend University Hospital, said: “I’m sorry to hear that Jill is unhappy with the standard of service she has received.

“We appreciate that an extended wait for treatment can be distressing for patients.

“I can confirm that an appointment has been sent to her and I would encourage her to contact the hospital directly if she any further concerns.” Jill has also complained twice to the Patient Advise and Liaison Service.