A FOOTBALL club has issued a plea after several of its pitches were vandalised twice in two days.

Hambro Colts Youth FC, whose nine teams play at the now vandalised pitches off the Rocheway, in Rochford have issued a plea to anyone that can help them so that they can play their fixtures in the upcoming weeks.

The pitches have been vandalised twice in two days, reportedly by 4x4 vehicles, with the first occurring on New Years Day, and the second on Friday morning. Both happened overnight. It is believed that the gate was left open on both occasions.

The secretary for the club told the Echo that the club is at a loss over what to do next.

He said: “It’s devastating. It’s mind-numbing at how dumb these people are.

“We don’t know what to do. We’ve been badly affected by what’s happened.

“We’re just entering the start of the second half of the season. We hope the opposition are kind and allow us to play our games at their ground. “We may have to postpone our games if we can’t find anywhere to play.

“This may land us with significant financial bills. We might have to purchase 3G pitches somewhere else.

“We hope the council sorts it out. It seems the gates were left open. It’s ridiculous.”

Mike Steptoe, leader of Rochford Council, stated that Essex County Council are responsible for the pitches. He said: “It’s such a shame. Its vandalism, if not criminal damage.

“The gates have been left open and vehicles have used it as a race track. I’ve reported it to ECC and hope they deal with what’s happened.”

Jo McPherson, a fellow Essex county councillor for Foulness and Wakering, who issued a plea on social media to try and apprehend whoever is responsible, said: “I hope my plea helps the council and the club out. We’re working with ECC to make sure the gates are locked.

“They’ve been there twice now. Dog walkers have found the damage on both occasions.”

Essex County Council was contacted for a statement.