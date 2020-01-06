A NEW 50mph speed limit will come into effect on the A127 in March in a bid to cut air pollution and prevent a congestion charge.

Essex County Council have now approved plans to reduced speeds, which they believe is the “quickest and most efficient way” to improve air quality.

Basildon Council was initially told in January 2018 that drastic changes were needed, but have insisted since that it will adamantly oppose any congestion charge on the road.

Leader of Basildon Council, Gavin Callaghan, said: “Toxic air remains the number one environmental health hazard. We know that reducing speeds from 70mph to 50mph can cut harmful nitrogen dioxide emissions from vehicle exhausts, as well as improve road safety.

“Whilst I do not want to make life harder for motorists, the same cannot be said for the government who continue to threaten us with a charging zone on the A127.

“Therefore I believe this speed reduction is a sensible and appropriate measure for the Basildon stretch of the A127.

“I want to be clear that the council remains opposed to the Government’s plans for a congestion charge on the A127 and we will continue to make the case to the government to reverse their flawed strategy.”

The speed reduction will officially come into place on March 31 after Essex County Council approved plans before Christmas.

A spokesperson for Essex County Council said: “We’re committed to improving air quality on the A127 and are pleased to approve plans to reduce the speed limit from 70mph to 50mph.

“This is the quickest and most efficient way of improving air quality in this area, and is expected to reduce harmful nitrogen dioxide to safe levels by 2021.

“We have worked closely with partners on these plans, investigating all possible solutions to tackle air pollution from traffic in the area. The new limit will also improve safety and congestion.”