A 52-YEAR-old driver smashed into a BP garage shop front near Orsett.

Officers received calls from members of the public about the driver of a red Mercedes driving eratically.

Police then discovered he had pulled into the garage early on Saturday morning, and managed to drive into the shop front leaving the glass window completely smashed.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving before being taken into custody and has since been charged.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "We were called to reports of a car driving erratically on the eastbound A13 near Orsett at around 6.25am on Saturday, January 4.

"We then received a further call indicating the vehicle was at a petrol station.

"When officers arrived they found a vehicle which had been in collision with a building.

"A man was arrested at the scene.

"Afolabi Dada, 52, of Mountfields, Pitsea has been charged with drink driving and is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on January 22."

Photos from the scene shows the wreckage where the glass has been knocked into the shop.

Shelves that had been resting next to the glass front had also been pushed out of the way and knocked over with many food items left on the floor.