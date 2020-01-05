IT’S a new year and a new lease of life for these lively, and rather lucky, hounds.

Three adorable dogs were cruelly dumped over Christmas...but all three have already found what they hope will be their forever homes.

Given up - Labrador cross, Angel, 12, has new home

Happy chappy - Dyson has a family who want him

Bald lurcher puppy, Sparkle, who was found in a box at a petrol station, a stones throw from Dogs Trust Basildon, thankfully, is set to leave soon.

Two Labrador crosses seven-year-old Dyson, and 12-year-old, Angel, also abandoned over the festive period have found new families.

And it’s now hoped Adam, a six-month old Jack Russell, born onsite, will soon leave too.

Sadly, he was born deaf and has a few health issues - but how loveable is he?

And these defects don’t hold him back as he is full to the brim of fun and mischief.

Despite these abandoned pups striking it lucky, research carried out by the Trust found the demand for dogs increases significantly in the countdown to Christmas...along with stats which show how impulsively some are bought.

Hope - puppy Sparkle left dumped in a box on the side of a road has managed to find a place to live

Lisa Cooper, manager at Dogs Trust Basildon, said: “These figures show people still think to buy a dog in the rush before Christmas.

“It’s very easy to pick a puppy at the click of a button, but dogs don’t come with a gift receipt.

“We take calls all-year-round from people who feel they have no choice but to give up their dog and it can be heart-breaking, even if an owner knows they are doing the right thing.

“If someone isn’t sure about whether now is the right time to welcome a four-legged friend into their home, we would encourage them to support rescue dogs in other ways such as becoming a volunteer foster carer or sponsoring one of our beautiful dogs.”

Last January alone, Dogs Trust Basildon received 161 calls from people wanting to give up their dog.

In December 2019, there were 102 handover calls recorded.

If you need any help or advice then call Dogs Trust Basildon on 01268 535050.