AN EATING disorder charity, which experienced huge success elsewhere in Britain, has expanded into south Essex - and expects its numbers to rapidly grow now it’s the new year.

Personalised Eating Disorder Support was founded in 2013 in Peterborough by friends Mandy Scott and Sue Rattle and offers people with disorders an assessment and then recovery plan.

The help they give includes motivational work, meal support and meal exposure.

Mandy, 36, a mum-of-two who grew up in Essex, previously suffered from anorexia and had to spend a year as an inpatient of Chelmsford Priory Hospital during her teens.

She said: “After Christmas is also a particularly tricky time for sufferers as January often brings about lots of diet triggers.

“We’ve had family members of children and adults with the disorder who feel a bit helpless at this time of year.

“If we can help just one person, it’ll make the difference.”

The charity now holds monthly carer support meetings at the Coombewood Mental Health Resource Centre in Websters Way, Rayleigh.

The meetings, first introduced in the summer, are gathering momentum through word of mouth, GP surgeries and schools.

Mandy said: “It’s a chance for those who are suffering to vent, to share their experiences, but also to gain support from one another.

“It’s about having someone else that understands what they’re going through - but with an element of having some education and having some themes and topics each month.

“We are trying to raise awareness of eating disorders and the importance of early intervention.

“Support for carers is vital and we are fortunate to have the group facilitated by experienced carers with lived experience, two nurses, a mental health counsellor and two ex-patients with lived experience.

“The numbers may be quite small at the moment, but sometimes that can be better for the people seeking help to be in a tighter environment.”

In April 2014, PEDS became a registered independent charity, and has since grown its reach across Cambridgeshire and now Essex. The team in Rayleigh offer their services for free, and meet on a monthly basis.

For more information visit pedsupport.co.uk.