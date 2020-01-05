AS the UK’s largest independent horror film festival approaches it’s eighth successful year, it’s timely to have a look at how the event has evolved over the years.

Film aficionado, and mastermind behind Horror-on-Sea, Paul Cotgrove, established Southend Film Festival in 2009 to give aspiring filmmakers and writers an opportunity to have their work put in front of large audiences and people working in the film industry.

In 2012, Horror-on-Sea was born and has become more of an event each year and is now a major festival within the horror film industry.

Paul receives submissions for Horror-on-Sea from across the world, including America, Europe, India and Brazil.

This year’s event, launching on January 10, will screen films from the USA, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Norway, South Africa, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, and Peru.

Paul hand-picks a mix of gory films from both established and up-and-coming filmmakers and producers.

Last year’s event saw more of a family-friendly vibe with under-14s going for free and invited to screenings catered to them.

The growing success of the festival is not by chance; Paul explained the intense planning and hard work that comes with organising such a huge event.

He said: “It’s a year’s worth of work. The second the festival ends, we have a debrief meeting and improve for next year - we never stop improving.

“We will start looking at films that are coming out to consider for next year’s festival. It’s a lot of hard work.”

Paul is also founder of The White Bus - a creative film production company, based at The Old Waterworks, in North Road, Westcliff - which offer services including filming and post production, and animation.

It also offers exhibition and education space as well as a 50-seat cinema.

This year, the annual horror festival will feature actor Sonya Seva in a Los Angeles-shot film.

The actor, originally from San Diego, will appear in horror short ‘Dark Soon’ on January 11.

The short, by Nina Romain, which has already been selected by Ontario’s Alternative Film Festival, was shot in a ghost town on the outskirts of LA, with Sonya doing the voice artist recording in Brighton.

Paul said: “We’re looking forward seeing all our regular guests next month, as well as the new ones.

“Los Angeles is an inspiring horror location, as it might seem sunny on the surface - but after dark, there’s always something in the atmosphere that makes for good horror.”

This year’s event will launch on Friday, January 10, and run though Saturday 11, and Sunday 12, before reopening on Friday 17, to Sunday, January 19.

Southend’s iconic Park Inn by Radisson palace hotel, will once again host the event.

Tickets are on sale now and prices start at just £6 per film, from £25 for a Day Pass and,

for serious fans, a £100 Mega Festival Pass - which allows for access into every event.

Visit www.horror-on-sea.com for a full festival schedule, and advice on how to pre-order tickets.