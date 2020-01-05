A MAN is wanted for questioning after reports of indecent behaviour in a wood.

Essex Police have released this e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with the exposure incident.

Reports were made of a man acting indecently.

A woman was walking her dog through Hockley Woods, off the Main Road, when she saw the suspect, described as being white and aged in his 20s or 30s, exposing himself and acting inappropriately.

A friend of the victim wrote on social media that she had been left “extremely frightened” and “tearful for days” following the incident which happened at about 1.20pm on Wednesday, December 11.

Gemma Papworth, a 39-year-old mum-of-two, who lives near the woods, said: “It’s disgusting that women should be treated like that. This is a family wood, children love going there to play and have fun.

“Sick men like this are ruining it for everyone.

“They must hide and wait for someone they want to prey on.

“Police need to be vigilant and get these people, as it’s horrible for anyone who sees them.”

Evan Johnson, 29, also of Hockley, said: “I cycle around the area a lot and I see some strange looking people sometimes.

“Those who want to reveal themselves in places like this should be dealt with, it’s not right when families are there.”

This was the second reported incident of indecent behaviour in the woods last year.

In June, a 19-year-old woman told the Echo she had been confronted by a sex pest in the woods.

She said she heard a “deep, threatening voice” coming a few feet from the main path, and when she got closer, she saw he was performing a sex act with his trousers down.

Police attended the scene on June 17 but the man could not be located.

It is not believed at this stage that the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information should call police immediately on 101 and quote the crime reference number 42/195610/19 - or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.