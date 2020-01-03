A MAN with links to south Essex is wanted after a stabbing.

Connor Nye, who has links to Harlow, Grays and the surrounding area, is sought after a stabbing in Braintree on Friday morning.

Essex Police responded shortly after 12.50am following reports that a man in his 20s suffered serious injuries after being attacked inside a flat.

A man from the town, aged 34, has since been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Nye, aged 24, is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build.

He has short dark brown hair.

Part of his left ear is missing and he has several tattoos, including three stars on the right hand side of his neck, and a number of tattoos on his left hand.

He also goes by the name Conor Methven.

Anyone who sees Nye is asked to call 999 and quote incident 37 of January 3.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.