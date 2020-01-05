A FAMILY has made a desperate appeal to find a woman who has been missing for nearly a month.

Margaret Bantick has been missing from Basildon since Friday, December 6.

The 55-year-old is vulnerable and suffers with mental health issues, and also requires medication.

Robert Chapman, 76, Margaret’s uncle, said she was due to meet her brother on December 6 but she vanished after getting on a train.

He said: “Margaret has had mental health issues for the past four years, for the past two and a half she has lived in a property in Dundee Court which is assisted living.

“On the day, she had texted her brother saying she was looking forward to seeing him.

“She got on the train at Basildon, we have CCTV showing her there, but she was due to get off at Barking, but didn’t.

“The police are now going through everyone that has known Margaret in recent times.

“But on the day she left, she didn’t take many items of clothing, and left her coat and a phone.

“She also posted the keys to her place through the letter box of the front door, which is a real cause for concern.”

Essex Police have received reported sightings of her, one at Basildon train station and another at Costa Coffee, in Pitsea, where she would visit regularly before she went missing.

She is 5ft 2ins and has red shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt, grey jogging bottoms and carrying a light coloured jacket.

Robert added: “Time is getting on now and it’s been nearly four weeks, so we’re really, really anxious.

“Her mental health issues will be worse as she needs to take medication, she can become a bit paranoid if not.

“We would say to her that we are all extremely worried and would just want her to come home, so that we can sort everything out for her.”

Jenny Martin, Margaret’s cousin, wrote on social media that the family “just want to find her”.

Margaret is known to like visiting Costa coffee houses.

Anyone with information about Margaret’s whereabouts should call 101.