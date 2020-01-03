A MAN suffered a fractured skull and severe facial injuries after a vicious attack in a pub.

Detectives are urging pub-goers in South Ockendon to come forward after a disturbance at the Woodlands Edge in December.

A member of staff was assaulted between 10.30pm and 10.40pm on Saturday December 7.

The woman, aged in her 40s, suffered a minor injury after being pushed to the floor during a disturbance.

A man in his 20s then went outside and was seriously assaulted, leaving him with a fractured skull and facial injuries.

Police are investigating the attack and reviewing CCTV but have appealed for dashcam footage and witnesses who were at the pub at the time.

A spokesman said: "We are particularly keen to speak to a man who was seen leaving the pub shortly afterwards, who is believed to have short shaven hair and a jacket with a fur hood."

Call Grays CID on 101 and quote 42/193627/19 for the assault inside the pub or 42/193621/19 for the assault outside the pub.

People can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and remain anonymous.