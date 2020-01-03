More social housing will be created in Southend through the purchase of private properties, the deputy leader of the council has revealed.

Southend Council began purchasing private properties for social housing shortly after the summer using a pot of £4.3million, generated through income from the right-to-buy scheme and council reserves.

The private properties are then converted into social homes as part of a push to tackle the town’s severe housing shortage which has left 1,472 people on the housing waitlist, including around 300 children.

The £4.3million is expected to lead to the purchase of 22 homes but deputy council leader Ron Woodley has revealed that even more could be purchased under plans for the 2020/21 budget, which is due to be published in the coming months.

He said: “We want to increase house building and get people off the housing waitlist and we want to have more rents that are affordable.

"We are already purchasing home to be converted into social housing and we will be purchasing more next year to help people get into more homes that are decent. Details of this will be in the budget.”

Mr Woodley went on to say that he also wants to see a boost in house building to get more people off the housing waitlist and this includes having housing allocated to key workers such as police officers and nurses.