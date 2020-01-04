MORE than 70 gift boxes and chocolate treats were handed out to homeless people.

Harp, Southend’s homeless charity, recruited volunteers, runners and families from the Hawkwell Junior Parkrun team to hand the boxes out.

There were 75 selection boxes and chocolate treats for homeless people in the borough over the past two weeks.

The volunteers used Harp’s services to distribute the items over the festive period.

Lisa Swallow, Event Director for Hawkwell Junior Parkrun, said: “Being able to come together as a community and celebrate the festivities is one thing, but being able to reach out to others with a simple act of kindness is another.

“This Christmas, our volunteers, runners and their families not only created a Christmas running event to remember, but they have collected an overwhelming amount of gifts to let local homeless people know that we are thinking of them.”

Harp’s community fundraiser, Lisa, joined the team to collect the selection boxes and give them to those in need in time for the New Year.