A DRUNK driver ploughed into a car on the A13 - before running away.
The specialised Essex Police Firearms Support Unit chased a Mercedes along the road after it failed to stop on New Year’s Day.
The driver was going at huge speeds and eventually crashed headlong into another vehicle, near the Stanford-le-Hope bypass.
The car was completely destroyed at the front, and the driver got out and attempted to flee.
However, he was caught by police and arrested.
When he took a breathalyser test, he came back as three times over the drink-drive limit.
He was subsequently taken into custody.
The car he hit was also destroyed, but thankfully there were no serious injuries.
