A DRUNK driver ploughed into a car on the A13 - before running away.

The specialised Essex Police Firearms Support Unit chased a Mercedes along the road after it failed to stop on New Year’s Day.

The driver was going at huge speeds and eventually crashed headlong into another vehicle, near the Stanford-le-Hope bypass.

The car was completely destroyed at the front, and the driver got out and attempted to flee.

However, he was caught by police and arrested.

When he took a breathalyser test, he came back as three times over the drink-drive limit.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

The car he hit was also destroyed, but thankfully there were no serious injuries.