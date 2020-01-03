TRIBUTES have been paid to former Southend United skipper Chris Barker who died suddenly, aged 39.

Barker made 142 appearances for the Shrimpers between 2010 and 2013 and captained the club in the JPT final against Crewe Alexandra at Wembley.

Santa - Chris Barker dressed as Santa to see children in Southend Hospital

Barker was also player of the year for the 2010/11 season.

And his former Blues team-mate Mark Phillips was left stunned by Barker’s death.

“I’ve been numb since hearing the news and I’m lost for words,” said Phillips.

“It was a pleasure to play alongside him for so many years across two great clubs and he was totally old-school.

“He was one of the best I’ve met in football, he was honest, wore his heart on his sleeve and was a fantastic player.

“He knew how to lead the team on and off the pitch and was loved by all.

“We shared so many great memories on and off the pitch with stories for days about our times at Southend.

“But I’ll never forget whatever the weather, even if it was raining, snowing or gale force wind Barks would run out in just shorts and a t-shirt for every session.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his daughter who I know he adored.

“Rest in peace mate.”

Barker made more than 650 appearances during his career which also included spells at Barnsley, Cardiff City, QPR and Colchester United.

And Phillips enjoyed many memorable moments alongside his fellow defender.

“We all used to call him Baker not Barker,” said Phillips.

“One day in a match a less educated fan jumped up and shouted ‘do something Baker.’

“From that day on those of us who were close to him would say it all the time!”

Goalkeeper Glenn Morris also played alongside Barker at Blues and was quick to pay tribute.

He tweeted: “Hard to get my head around the news.

“Barks was a proper leader on and off the field.

“To have played nearly 100 games together was a real honour.

“The memories and experiences we shared will stay with me forever.

“RIP Barks. My thoughts and condolences go out to his family.”

Current Blues defender John White added: “Truly saddened to hear this news. An absolute legend of a person and will be missed by so many.”

Barker had been coaching Forest Green Rovers’ under-23 side and brought his young side to Boots & Laces just a couple of months ago.

A spokesperson from South Wales Police said: “Police can confirm the sudden death of a 39-year-old man who was discovered at his home address in the Cyncoed area of Cardiff at approximately 2pm on New Year’s Day. His death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroner has been informed.”