THIS is what south Essex could look like in 2020.

Millions of pounds are planned to be invested in a number of exciting projects across the area, with many expected this year.

Seafront - the Esplanade pub site was granted conditional planning permission for flats and a restaurant in 2018

The Basildon East Square plans

Around £100million could be invested into Marine Plaza, which would see a hotel, 282 flats along with shops and restaurants being built on the site, near the Kursaal.

Plans have not been ruled out, despite The Inner London Group potentially being forced to start from scratch.

Hospice - Fair Havens will open their doors to their brand new adult facility on Priory Crescent, Southend, this year

Decisions on the £50million Seaway leisure complex, bringing an 11-screen Empire Cinema, Hollywood Bowl and 80-bed Travelodge Hotel to Southend, are expected to be made.

A meeting which would determine permission for the plans was cancelled in November, and plans were referred to the Secretary of State.

Seaway - £50m could be invested to fund the leisure complex development

Plans to build 1,650 new homes and raise the underpass and turn the space into drainage for seafront flooding as part of the £500million Queensway project are on the horizon.

Marine Plaza - could see £100m invested to transform the site

Work is also underway for an 11-screen cinema and other restaurants in East Square, Basildon, due to open in 2021.

The new Fair Havens Hospice building on Priory Crescent is due to open this year.

Overhaul - the Queensway plans

Further down the line in the decade, Southend United could have a brand new 21,000 seat stadium at Fossetts Farm, with 502 homes being built on the old site by 2025.

Roots Hall - the old stadium could become home to more than 500 new properties