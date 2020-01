A WOMAN has died in Hockley.

Police and ambulance services were called to Buckingham Road yesterday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to an address in Hockley just after 9.40am on Thursday following concerns for the welfare of a woman at a property in Buckingham Road.

"Sadly, a woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner."