TRAIN services have been cancelled leaving commuters stranded in trying to get into London.

A track fault at London Liverpool Street station has caused services between the busy station, Witham and Southend to be affected.

The following services were all cancelled:

07.17 Witham to Liverpool Street

07.29 Witham to Liverpool Street

07.03 Southend Victora to Liverpool Street

08.13 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria

07.23 Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street

07.52 Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street

09.13 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria

A speed restriction has also been put in place between Stratford and Liverpool Street, meaning other services are expected to be delayed until noon.